TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s…

Drama as side chic unknowingly enters same taxi with her sugar…

Man dupes lady N5 million after promising her marriage in Lagos (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Oke Uche was recently brought before Ejigbo magistrates’ court for allegedly defrauding a woman of N5 million.

According to the police, the accused obtained the money from the victim, Chidimma, under the pretense that he was going to open a joint business with her.

The accused, was described as a fake lover boy by the police as he promised the victim marriage after the joint business becomes successful.

READ ALSO

Moment Kizz Daniel arrived police station in Tanzania…

ICPC Finds N540 Milion in Account of Primary School Teacher…

However, instead of fulfilling his promise, the accused was said to have ran away with money and all efforts to trace him was unsuccessful.

The prosecutor, Inspector Simeon Njue, told the magistrate that it took the police a long time to track down the accused who was finally found at Ikotun, Lagos.

Njue said the accused admitted collecting the amount from the woman.

The Magistrate, A. K. Dosumu, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 and adjourned.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive money rain…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s outing with kids…

Drama as side chic unknowingly enters same taxi with her sugar daddy’s wife…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo shares…

This boy just scattered my brain – Nigerian mum celebrates as son scores 9 As in…

Annie Idibia breaks silence following reports about husband, Tuface impregnating…

Actress Destiny Etiko splashes millions on new car as birthday gift

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man dupes lady N5 million after promising her marriage in Lagos (Details)

Reactions as Eniola Badmus pens down emotional note to Davido (Screenshot)

#BBNaija: Bella blows hot after Sheggz called her the ‘brokest’ girl…

How a girl stopped breathing after my friend brought her over – Man shares…

Since I born you, I no dey enjoy my wife – Man calls out little son

“When you no be snake” – Bobrisky stirs massive reactions online after…

You don send am? – Police officers caught on tape extorting young boys through…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More