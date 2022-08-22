Man engages female prankster in hot pursuit as she runs away with his food and drink

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

In a hilarious video trending online, a young lady was captured playing a prank on a man eating at a canteen.

The prankster entered the canteen and headed straight to the man.

 

She took his coca cola drink and took a sip from it, after which she washed her hands and dipped them into the man’s food and took his meat.

He angrily confronted the woman over her behaviour, causing her to drop the meat.

As soon as he was about to continue eating, she dipped her hand into his food again and made away with the last piece of meat on his plate and his coca cola drink.

The man angrily got up and gave her a hot chase.

Reacting to the video, @quincydehustler;

“😂ppl wah normal no remain again i swr down”

@mayyor_;

“I go just know say Na prank ones, Na to go find the cameraman seize the phone.”

@thebigthugboy;

“I for don know say na prank😂😂 And the way I go give am smackdown ehn.”

@lawizy;

“I want to see the end because I’m sure what’s coming next is a sliding tackle.”

@_moustafa_awl;

“How can she even run like that 😂😂😂”

@TheGrinchHd;

“the guy for use that opportunity evade payment na😂😂”

@cryptoc76477818;

“Babe, sit down lets eat together. There is love 💕 in sharing.”

Watch the video below:

