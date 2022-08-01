Man lambasted for showing off new girlfriend five months after his wife died

A young woman has taken to social media to call out the spouse of her deceased friend for starting a relationship with another woman less than a year after his wife passed.

On Twitter, the acquaintance identified as Miss Roach @robhimsis chastised the man for flaunting his new girlfriend only five months after becoming a widower.

She disclosed that the man hinted interest in linking up with her and she assumed it was because of the children only for her to realise he was making a move on her.

Miss Roach claimed that the man’s late wife made numerous sacrifices for him and that it was disrespectful of him to move on so fast.

In her words; ”My friend died 5 months ago and her husband is already posting a new girl.

I can’t make this up.

Here’s the post! I commented on it 🤷‍♀️ can’t sit back and watch this bullshit anymore.

My friends husband has been a piece of shit and put Kayla through absolute hell.

First of all, he had a WHOLE child on her while they were married, and my friend Kayla d*mn near took that baby in as her own cause she really was that strong of a person she decided to keep her family together. The child is even listed in her obituary as her OWN.

Let me not forget to mention that this mf had a B”TCH IN THE HOUSE his wife died in FIVE DAYS after Kayla passed away. FIVE DAYS. Is that excused too? Is that long enough for you MFs or that’s just grieving too? This mf been partying and outside since she died.

We have not seen one tear fall from this niggas eyes bro. NOT ONE. I have spoken on the phone and FaceTimed him multiple times. No emotions. No f*cks. Everyone is still grieving Kayla, and you feel the need to POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA A BITCH YOU were probably cheating with? CLOWN

He was trying to link me like a month ago on some weird shit… I’m thinking he’s tryna link cause he’ll have the kids with him… I expressed to him I wanted to be more active in their lives now that Kayla is gone. He said the kids would not be there ..? Wtf why would we kickit?

Funny thing is the bitch Maurice is posting “Destinee” was literally in Kayla’s brothers DMs before. Weird thirsty hoe! I remember when Kayla told me about Rece having a baby on her I said “b!tch I will fly out and beat that bitch ass if you want me too” she was an angel –

And tried to look at everything from a godly stand point. But this time she’s not here to defend herself so f*ck anyone in agreement with this foul sh!t! And especially f*ck you Rece. Clown ass mf! Devil in disguise forreal. This isn’t even the half. If y’all only knew.”