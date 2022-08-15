Man laments after finding out that a lady tagged him as her ‘dead uncle’ on Tiktok

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A youngman identified as @chymer22 on Twitter has lamented bitterly after discovering that a lady shared photos and videos of him on TikTok, referring to him as her dead uncle.

In the video, the lady claimed that the man is her uncle who was buried on the 6th of August.

However, according to him, he is alive and healthy and does not in anyway have any relationship with her.

He tweeted:
“Woke this morning to find out that someone made a video on TikTok with my pictures. Saying I was her late Uncle that was buried on the 6th of this month. To be honest I don’t know how to feel. What kind of sick joke is this. I don’t know who she is and I’m certainly not dead.”

Reacting to this, @Bill wrote:
“More reasons why some persons do not want to put up their photos on social media. It is scary to see what others do with the photos of others”

@unusualstanlee wrote:
“What kind of thing is this, try find the account owner and use him as a lesson for other people that might have this kind of plan. check if you had issue with any girl lately, it can result to this kind of thing.”

Watch the video below:

