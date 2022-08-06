TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating…

Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of…

Man mocks sister after catching her working out to look like Nancy Isime

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man identified as @jovial.ace on Tiktok has revealed that his slim sister always works out hoping to turn out like Nancy Isime.

In the video, his sister was seen doing series of bu.tt workouts while he threw jabs at her.

READ ALSO

“Almost 90 percent of Nigerian celebrities have gone under…

Emotional moment couple reunited years after having a long…

However, his sister blatantly refused to give up as she made it clear to him that consistency is the key.

He captioned the video;
“Caught my sister working out as usual”

Here are some reactions @_ayoolaa2 wrote:
“I feel soo embarrassed rii now😂ACE why💔”

@oluwa_busolami94 wrote:
“Don’t confuse her o 😂
it will work but it will take time”

@vicjide wrote:
“😂😂😂 EMOTIONAL DAMAGE!!!”

@jennie_lee17 wrote:
“I have been doing this exact same workouts and other ones and I am seeing great results it does work and like she said consistency is the key 😊”

Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNbqGFKH/?k=1

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle Suleman’s…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating May Edochie

Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of having 3some with…

More details about Apostle Suleman’s alleged affair with Destiny Etiko, Uju…

Obi Cubana reacts to court wedding photos of Mercy Chinwo and her husband,…

Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ breaks silence on rejecting N10M to support Tinubu

Lady rages at boyfriend after he surprised her with a second-hand car as…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong” — Jemima…

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out…

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after 9 months of dating

#BBNaija: Moment Beauty exposed Phyna’s b0dy while pulling her away from Groovy

“I’m scared of having short kids” – Woman cries out after marrying abroad based…

What my father did after my mother got pregnant for him at 24 – Sheggz…

Imade and Jam Jam Shut Down 30BG Studio With Epic Performance, Davido and Others…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More