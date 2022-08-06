Man mocks sister after catching her working out to look like Nancy Isime

A young man identified as @jovial.ace on Tiktok has revealed that his slim sister always works out hoping to turn out like Nancy Isime.

In the video, his sister was seen doing series of bu.tt workouts while he threw jabs at her.

However, his sister blatantly refused to give up as she made it clear to him that consistency is the key.

He captioned the video;

“Caught my sister working out as usual”

Here are some reactions @_ayoolaa2 wrote:

“I feel soo embarrassed rii now😂ACE why💔”

@oluwa_busolami94 wrote:

“Don’t confuse her o 😂

it will work but it will take time”

@vicjide wrote:

“😂😂😂 EMOTIONAL DAMAGE!!!”

@jennie_lee17 wrote:

“I have been doing this exact same workouts and other ones and I am seeing great results it does work and like she said consistency is the key 😊”

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNbqGFKH/?k=1