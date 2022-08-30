Man narrates his experience with girlfriend’s father who helped him pick up a parcel

A Nigerian man, Bonolo Kgoebane, has narrated on Twitter his experience with the father of his girlfriend.

He narrated that his shoes were delivered at his girlfriend’s house but he never knew her dad was at home and would be the person to receive it.

He tweeted;

“| got my shoes delivered at my girlfriend’s house. Her dad went to the gate while I was on the phone with the delivery guy who happened to pass the phone to him. He said “Hello, my baby, don’t stress, I’ll accept the parcel for you. I melted.”

Social media users who were an audience to Bonolo’s discussion told him to be thankful that he’s a cool man. They advised him not to mess up their relationship by hurting his daughter.

@Chubeka wrote: “You are in safe hands with your future in laws. I love him.”

@Achi_Losh added: “He is going to be such a cool father in law. You are lucky you get along with him.”

