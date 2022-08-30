TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions…

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their…

Man narrates his experience with girlfriend’s father who helped him pick up a parcel

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man, Bonolo Kgoebane, has narrated on Twitter his experience with the father of his girlfriend.

He narrated that his shoes were delivered at his girlfriend’s house but he never knew her dad was at home and would be the person to receive it.

He tweeted;

READ ALSO

I’ve never cheated on my girlfriend – Singer, BNXN (Video)

Lady narrates what happened after she decided to go through…

“| got my shoes delivered at my girlfriend’s house. Her dad went to the gate while I was on the phone with the delivery guy who happened to pass the phone to him. He said “Hello, my baby, don’t stress, I’ll accept the parcel for you. I melted.”

Social media users who were an audience to Bonolo’s discussion told him to be thankful that he’s a cool man. They advised him not to mess up their relationship by hurting his daughter.

@Chubeka wrote: “You are in safe hands with your future in laws. I love him.”

@Achi_Losh added: “He is going to be such a cool father in law. You are lucky you get along with him.”

See tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions (Screenshot)

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as babies wants to…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG…

“Stop recording me” — Slay queen begs after stealing man’s passport, gold, and…

Stop making a video of people when they are sad, it’s not nice –…

Man who celebrated being an expectant father online mourns after losing wife and…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates his experience with girlfriend’s father who helped him pick…

#BBNaija: Amaka evicted from Big Brother Naija in shocking twist

Man who celebrated being an expectant father online mourns after losing wife and…

I spent five years writing JAMB – Crayon reveals

Heartwarming moment soldier reunited with his mum after a year of fighting Boko…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Businesswoman dumps boyfriend, sends him out of her house for cooking food she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More