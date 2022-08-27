Man recounts how his seven family members died of suya poisoning

A TikTok user has thanked God for sparing his life from suya poisoning which took the lives of seven members of his family.

Recounting the painful experience, the TikToker with username @Psalmistnedu, revealed that seven of his family members died a year ago, in Umuahia, Abia state.

They had all eaten the Hausa locally spiced and grilled meat (Suya) and all died.

According to him, he would have also been dead had it been he was home on that sad day. Psalmistnedu further disclosed that his mother as well as his one of his sisters had survived the horrible incident.

He used the video to remind christians to be very prayerful in this times as well as be careful with the food they eat.