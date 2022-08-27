TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new…

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise…

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

Man recounts how his seven family members died of suya poisoning

Entertainment
By Shalom

A TikTok user has thanked God for sparing his life from suya poisoning which took the lives of seven members of his family.

Recounting the painful experience, the TikToker with username @Psalmistnedu, revealed that seven of his family members died a year ago, in Umuahia, Abia state.

They had all eaten the Hausa locally spiced and grilled meat (Suya) and all died.

READ ALSO

Lady narrates what happened after she decided to go through…

Police arrest man who killed uncle’s wife, used her head for…

According to him, he would have also been dead had it been he was home on that sad day. Psalmistnedu further disclosed that his mother as well as his one of his sisters had survived the horrible incident.

He used the video to remind christians to be very prayerful in this times as well as be careful with the food they eat.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new mistress (Video)

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise his fiancée at…

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

I own you and I can use you 10 times a day – Man tells wife after she refused to…

Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she left with his phone…

Ubi Franklin reacts as Davido hints at reunion with Chioma Rowland

Reactions as chat between Don Jazzy and signee, Ayra Starr, surfaces

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Groom plays video of his bride cheating on him on wedding day for guests to…

Lady narrates what happened after she decided to go through her…

Man storms ab0rtion clinic in tears, begs girlfriend to keep his baby (Video)

Man recounts how his seven family members died of suya poisoning

Police arrest man who killed uncle’s wife, used her head for pepper soup

BBNaija: “I can never leave my other girlfriends for you” –…

Corps member narrates how thieves cleared his accounts and even took loan from…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More