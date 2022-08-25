Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she left with his phone (Video)

A viral video on social media captures the hilarious and dramatic moment a hospitalized guy chased after his girlfriend in a bid to retrieve his phone.

She visited him in the hospital and made the decision to take his phone with her as she left, but he sprang out of bed and began pursuing her, probably fearing what she might find in his phone.

The woman was seen in the video hurriedly leaving the hospital with her man’s phone, and he followed after realizing what had transpired.

The man left the hospital wearing nothing but the hospital garb and immediately began pursuing his lady. Interestingly, a nurse pursued him as well after spotting him leave.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Jean (@danieljean56)

