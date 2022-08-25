TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows…

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old…

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she left with his phone (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video on social media captures the hilarious and dramatic moment a hospitalized guy chased after his girlfriend in a bid to retrieve his phone.

She visited him in the hospital and made the decision to take his phone with her as she left, but he sprang out of bed and began pursuing her, probably fearing what she might find in his phone.

The woman was seen in the video hurriedly leaving the hospital with her man’s phone, and he followed after realizing what had transpired.

READ ALSO

Man stops 13-year-old boy from working as mechanic, enrolls…

Handsome man uses ‘Superstory’ soundtrack to reply lady who…

The man left the hospital wearing nothing but the hospital garb and immediately began pursuing his lady. Interestingly, a nurse pursued him as well after spotting him leave.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Jean (@danieljean56)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows off her epic…

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old man

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Now I understand why Regina Daniels married Ned – Ultimate Love Star,…

Video of church members sleeping with each other in church sparks outrage

How to avoid getting scammed – Man leaks secret to people who give their…

Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for twins (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she left with his phone…

“Bobrisky wouldn’t be alive without filter, he’s below my standard” – Solomon…

What you should do if you want us to sign you – Don Jazzy shares tip with…

Slayqueen reveals creative method she uses to cook for her man (Video)

Man stops 13-year-old boy from working as mechanic, enrolls him in school

Nick Cannon expecting his 9th and 10th child a month after welcoming his 8th…

Davido reacts as APC member mocks him after tribunal granted Oyetola’s request…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More