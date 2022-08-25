Man stops 13-year-old boy from working as mechanic, enrolls him in school

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A benevolent man, identified as Obinna Gabriel, has described how he took up the case of a 13-year-old primary school dropout.

He revealed that in July, he discovered a youngster by the name of Tajudeen working as a mechanic and thought the boy should have been in class rather than a workshop.

According to the kind man, the little boy had to leave school when his parents could no longer pay his school fees.

Through the assistance of techpreneur Tunde Onakoya and his project, Chess In Slums Africa, he managed to enroll the youngster in the school where he had served as an NYSC corper.

He shared images of Tajudeen and the story of his offer to help the boy on Twitter.

He wrote:

”From mechanic back to school
I tweeted on the 5th of July about 13years old Tajudeen who dropped out of school over 3yrs ago in Pry 3 because of school fees and resorted to the streets as a mechanic. Today, the story has changed. It is now 4 months since my Youth Service ended in Ayegbami community but my mission wasn’t complete as part of my plans was to also get scholarship opportunities for at least one less privileged child in the community. I took up Tajudeen’s case as my next project outside NYSC.

How did it happen?

I put out the tweet and tagged @Tunde_OD after seeing the good he’s doing through @chessinslums ,trusting God that help would come. He showed up in my dm asking for the boy’s details which I provided after consulting the child’s parents and community leaders.

I was advocating for Tajudeen to be sent back to the community school where he previously left but Tunde said no, he should be put in the private school which was my then PPA so his progress could be monitored by my then Principal (the man in the first frame).

@chessinslums has fully paid for the tuition fees, school bag, books, sandals, and every stationery needed for Tajudeen to join the next academic session. As if that wasn’t enough, they also paid for him to start summer coaching yesterday. The school will fully resume in September.

I will go take a photo of him in school uniform. I spoke with the boy’s parents yesterday. They’re so grateful. I am a graduate today because someone sent me through University, and now, I have also helped someone get education.

I am extremely grateful to God Almighty, @Tunde_OD, @chessinslums, @iamemmanueloke, for making this a reality. You will grow bigger. My prayer is that Tajudeen succeeds in life and remembers to extend this same kindness to someone else. I also pray for a helper who’d sponsor my masters programme. God abeg

If you ever need a reason to believe Nigeria can look beyond religious and ethnic differences, just remember one omo ibo Obinna served in Ayegbami. Thank you Jesus for Tajudeen 🙏🏾”

