Man storms ab0rtion clinic in tears, begs girlfriend to keep his baby (Video)

A video shows the moment a young man stormed an abortion clinic to stop his pregnant girlfriend from having an abortion.

On his arrival to the clinic, he was refused entry so he stayed outside and screamed to his babe never to kill his baby.

He broke down in tears and begged her not to abort their unborn child, but it seems she had already gone through with the procedure.

A part of the clip showed when he sat down in the car park crying and was consoled by caring bystanders who witnessed the drama and felt pity for him.

He cried bitterly about his partner’s decision to remove their kid, saying that he intended to be a good father.