TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new…

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise…

Man storms ab0rtion clinic in tears, begs girlfriend to keep his baby (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video shows the moment a young man stormed an abortion clinic to stop his pregnant girlfriend from having an abortion.

On his arrival to the clinic, he was refused entry so he stayed outside and screamed to his babe never to kill his baby.

He broke down in tears and begged her not to abort their unborn child, but it seems she had already gone through with the procedure.

READ ALSO

We suffered together – Beautiful couple show off…

Side chicks fight dirty in public over sugar daddy (Video)

A part of the clip showed when he sat down in the car park crying and was consoled by caring bystanders who witnessed the drama and felt pity for him.

He  cried bitterly about his partner’s decision to remove their kid, saying that he intended to be a good father.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new mistress (Video)

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise his fiancée at…

I own you and I can use you 10 times a day – Man tells wife after she refused to…

Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she left with his phone…

Ubi Franklin reacts as Davido hints at reunion with Chioma Rowland

Reactions as chat between Don Jazzy and signee, Ayra Starr, surfaces

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man storms ab0rtion clinic in tears, begs girlfriend to keep his baby (Video)

Man recounts how his seven family members died of suya poisoning

Police arrest man who killed uncle’s wife, used her head for pepper soup

BBNaija: “I can never leave my other girlfriends for you” –…

Corps member narrates how thieves cleared his accounts and even took loan from…

Man runs over security man with his car for attempting to stop him from beating…

Woman allegedly kills ex-husband two weeks to his second wedding

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More