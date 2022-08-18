Man who dumped his girlfriend to marry someone else begs her to become his side chick

A Twitter user has recounted a shocking story which has set tongues wagging.

According to the Twitter user identified as SaraleeDickson, a man had been in a relationship with his girlfriend dumped her to tie the knot with another lady.

The heartbroken lady had moved on with her life after the break up but the man allegedly came back to request that they become lovers.

According to the man, he still has fond memories of them together and finds it difficult to move on from her.

See the Twitter post below:

“They dated for 2yrs only for him to marry another girl he met within the short period of 6months.

She let it slide and moved on with her life. Dude is back, asking her to be his side chick,that he still have memories of their love and he can’t move on just like that”

