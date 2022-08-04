TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will…

Man who was celibate for three years while dating, discovers after marriage that his wife has a male organ

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man has cried out publicly after finding out his wife has a male reproductive organ.

According to him, he was celibate for 3 years while dating as his wife always came up with excuses whenever he wanted to touch her. He wasn’t able to find out her secret on time.

He said:
“We were about to have s*x for the first time just last night and as I sit here I am confused on what to do.

READ ALSO

Singer, Small Doctor celebrates one year of celibacy, offers…

How I have survived women’s pressure for 32 years –…

We dated for 3 years then we decided to get married. I’m a Pentecostal so we decided not to have any intimacy including kissing.

Not that I wasn’t getting h0rny or didn’t want to do it. I was able to hold myself for 3 years.

Whenever I want to do it she kept saying I should wait and not worry since we were both v!rgins.

It’s not easy being a virgin at my age. When we finally got married and it was time, she started giving excuses. I couldn’t hold it anymore so I pushed myself on her and as I was about to penetrate I couldn’t.

I felt something hard so I looked and I saw a pen!s”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

ICPC Finds N540 Milion in Account of Primary School Teacher With N76K Salary

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man who was celibate for three years while dating, discovers after marriage that…

“My friends call me kili kili star” – Little girl introduces…

Reactions As Actor Ali Nuhu Shares Rare Photo With His Handsome Son

Reactions as apostle Chibuzor Chinyere reveals the presidential candidate he is…

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel released by kidnappers

Corps member spotted packing refuse while on his NYSC uniform

“I don’t know who my dad is till now” -Mr Ibu’s wife cries out for help to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More