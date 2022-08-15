Married dancer, Jane Mena brags about how she used her body to snatch someone’s man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular dancer, Jane Mena has raised eyebrows with a revelation about how she attracts men.

On her social media page, she posted a photo of herself, and one of her followers commented unfavorably on her appearance.

He mentioned explicitly that her bosom was little, to which Jane retaliated by saying that it was the same body part she had used to snatch a guy.

The influencer, who is wed to Mr. Plies, questioned why people were referring to her body in the same way all the time.

Jane continued by stating that she would never undergo any type of surgery on her chest because it would alter her endearing nature.

The fan, ricky48586 commented: You don’t have br***t

She responded; ”Ahhhhhhhh this early afternoon OOOOO. Una no go kee me for this app

Wait what did my small br*** do to you people ehn. No be same Br*** wey I take collect person man Put some respek on my name oooo.

This is the only thing I WILL NEVER TOUCH IN MY BODY COS IF I DO, my sweet personality will change.”

