Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his ‘Landlord’

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Martin Sampa, a man from Zambia, is said to have passed out after learning that his wife is his landlord.

Stampa has reportedly lived there for 15 years and has been paying 3500 kwacha per month, according to claims from local news media.

It was also discovered that his wife was the one who regularly handed his “landlord” the rent.

However, a dispute broke out when the spouse known only as Lushomo discovered that her husband was having an extramarital affair.

Martin reportedly told his wife that he had a side girl because he wanted someone with whom he could have intellectual conversations.

This irritated Lushomo, who made the decision to come clean and accuse Martin of being foolish for paying her rent when the house they were living in belonged to her.

Martin collapsed after seeing the house’s title documents.

Residents tried to wake him up by dumping buckets of water on him.

