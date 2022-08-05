Married man invites mistress to his home only for her to steal every property

A Twitter lady has narrated how a case of infidelity on her uncle’s part turned to double tragedy for him and his family.

According to the narrator known as Sphesihle, the man brought a lady he met online to his home while his wife was away.

Unfortunately, she drugged him and carted away all their properties while the man was fast asleep.

He lied that burglars broke into their house and stole everything but somehow there was evidence that exposed him.

A Twitter lady has narrated how a case of infidelity on her uncle’s part turned to double tragedy for him and his family.

According to the narrator known as Sphesihle, the man brought a lady he met online to his home while his wife was away.

Unfortunately, she drugged him and carted away all their properties while the man was fast asleep.

He lied that burglars broke into their house and stole everything but somehow there was evidence that exposed him.

Sphesihle wrote; ”My Uncle and his Wife are currently not on speaking terms, my uncle met a lady on tinder and brought the lady over to their house while she was away, and the lady drugged him and took everything in the house, he first tried to lie that they was a break-in but evidence was found.”

See some comments below;