Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white wedding (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Chinwo, a popular gospel singer, has completed her white wedding to Pastor Blessed of Water Brooks Church in Lagos.

Recall that the singer held her traditional wedding in Port Harcourt on Friday, August 12th.

The final leg of the wedding ceremony was held on Saturday, August 13th with celebrities like Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Waje, Chigurl, Joe Praize, Pita Sings, Njay, and many others in attendance.

Banky W, who worships at the same Church as Mercy Chinwo’s wedded husband, happened to be his best man at their wedding.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the Instagram page of the singer to wish her the best of her union as she rolled out wedding photos.

Watch the video from the wedding below …

 

 

