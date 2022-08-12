Mercy Chinwo shuts down Port Harcourt as she holds traditional marriage with husband (Photos/Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo is itching close to walk down the altar with the love of her life, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

Recall that the couple took to their distinct social media pages a few days back to roll out some dazzling pre-wedding photos which triggered reactions from netizens.

In a new update to her wedding festivities, the singer is currently shutting down Port Harcourt with her traditional wedding.

Port Harcourt city is on stand still for the gospel singer as she ties the knot traditionally with the love of her life.

The video making rounds showed the couple beaming with joy as they showed off their dancing skills.

There is no doubt that the couple is so in love as the atmosphere is filled with love, joy and happiness.

Watch the video below;

