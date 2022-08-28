Mixed reactions as Annie Idibia gets ridiculed over her unending marital drama

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has once again made headlines over her marital drama with legendary singer, 2face Idibia.

The actress has become a laughingstock on Twitter after a user compared her to Jesus Christ.

A netizen had asked people to name a character who has suffered the most than Jesus.

“In your opinion, who’s a character that has suffered more than Jesus???”.

A tweep who reacted to his post named Annie Idibia as a character who has suffered.

“Annie Idibia”.

The post has gone viral as many mocked the actress for enduring pains in her marriage.

Some even compared Annie to Chioma, who has been putting up with Davido’s babymamas and cheating habit.

mantha___1: She don go through alot

prayerful_chizibel: Lol stray bullet don touch person wey dey pass through a lot

this.is_niaaaa: Wow!! No lie Sha!

iamc.assy: No lies told

annie_haira_extension: That woman has a big heart. Tuface suppose to fear her o

mss_ogecho: Really? The way you people mock others ehen it’s really heartbreaking blogging now is so toxic

beripounds: Ah Omo this is deep I can’t hold.on laughter

miss_talithamor: No naaaa no…….that right there is violation……. Personally I won’t have it

ayoka_johnson: Jesus! This is not nice na

queeneth_gulsy: She’s a strong woman

sandy_special22: This is so wrong how do u want her to feel after seeing this

blavq_mia: That was harsh thou

darabong: So sad. It’s not funny pls stop making a joke out of this

da___princezkerst: This is disrespect

