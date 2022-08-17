TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How my son sleeps with me every wednesday to be richer – Mother…

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out…

“Many pastors were once cultists” – Man calls…

Mixed reactions as lady preaches at airport, asks people to accept Jesus (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures the moment a young lady was seen preaching to passengers and staff at an international airport.

She disclosed that she made two su*cide attempts before calling out to Jesus Christ, who save her life.

The Christian woman claims that since receiving a new birth through Christ, nothing in her life has ever been the same.

READ ALSO

“To pray for Nigeria from abroad” – Young lady…

Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to…

She could be seen moving around the airport lobby and preaching repentance straight to travelers in the video that was going viral on social media.

She exhorted them to receive Jesus into their life, stressing that doing so would result in an eternal delight.

During her sermon, the lady invited those who were prepared to receive Jesus to join her in prayer.

A Twitter user who shared the video wrote: “Our girl preached in the airport on our way home from our mission trip and she proclaimed passionately, full of the Spirit and love! This is how we catch flights”

The video has stirred mixed reactions to her behavior; some pointed out that she might be upsetting non-Christians, while others emphasized that it is actually beneficial to gain souls for Christ.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, @natlawyerchic; Please stop this. It’s annoying. These people did not come to the airport to be preached to and it’s totally disrespectful of people who have other religious beliefs.

@KingBeauregard; I’ve been Catholic. I’m not particularly religious now. The only expression of religious faith I pay any attention to is how well people take care of their fellow man; nothing else even matters. Big showy displays like this — which Jesus denounced BTW — are 100% about ego.

@heylvlvhey; If someone from any other religion was doing this they’d probably be detained and questioned for the next 8 hours.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How my son sleeps with me every wednesday to be richer – Mother opens up

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out her other…

“Many pastors were once cultists” – Man calls out Mercy…

Primary school teacher who swims to school goes viral (Video)

Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to stop her from walking…

Mother falls to the floor, pretends to be dead to see how her kids will react…

#BBNaija: Bella blows hot after Sheggz called her the ‘brokest’ girl…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mixed reactions as lady preaches at airport, asks people to accept Jesus (Video)

“How my ex placed me in charge of choosing sidechicks for him” – Lady recounts…

“Is this playing?” – Fans react as Erica Nlewedim gets set to…

“It gave me recognition” – Skitmaker, Nasboi thanks Davido for…

Davido housed and fed his signees for one year – Dremo recounts

“My weakness and strength” – Regina Daniels gushes over her…

Lady in trouble as online friend slumps and dies during her first visit

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More