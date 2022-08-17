Mixed reactions as lady preaches at airport, asks people to accept Jesus (Video)

A viral video captures the moment a young lady was seen preaching to passengers and staff at an international airport.

She disclosed that she made two su*cide attempts before calling out to Jesus Christ, who save her life.

The Christian woman claims that since receiving a new birth through Christ, nothing in her life has ever been the same.

She could be seen moving around the airport lobby and preaching repentance straight to travelers in the video that was going viral on social media.

She exhorted them to receive Jesus into their life, stressing that doing so would result in an eternal delight.

During her sermon, the lady invited those who were prepared to receive Jesus to join her in prayer.

A Twitter user who shared the video wrote: “Our girl preached in the airport on our way home from our mission trip and she proclaimed passionately, full of the Spirit and love! This is how we catch flights”

The video has stirred mixed reactions to her behavior; some pointed out that she might be upsetting non-Christians, while others emphasized that it is actually beneficial to gain souls for Christ.

Watch the video below:

Our girl preached in the airport on our way home from our mission trip and she proclaimed passionately, full of the Spirit and love! This is how we catch flights ✈️ pic.twitter.com/oyxP923QXK — N I A – C E R I S E (@niacerise) August 16, 2022

In reaction, @natlawyerchic; Please stop this. It’s annoying. These people did not come to the airport to be preached to and it’s totally disrespectful of people who have other religious beliefs.

@KingBeauregard; I’ve been Catholic. I’m not particularly religious now. The only expression of religious faith I pay any attention to is how well people take care of their fellow man; nothing else even matters. Big showy displays like this — which Jesus denounced BTW — are 100% about ego.

@heylvlvhey; If someone from any other religion was doing this they’d probably be detained and questioned for the next 8 hours.