Moment Kizz Daniel arrived police station in Tanzania following arrest for refusing to perform at his concert (video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has finally arrived at a police station in Tanzania after being arrested.

Kizz Daniel, was arrested for failing to perform at a concert organised in Tanzania.

Fans who had gathered at the venue of his show after paying as high as $5,000 (Five Thousand Dollars) grew irate after he refused to show up.

Following the fracas and outrage, the singer, it was learnt got arrested by the Tanzanian police.

A video making the rounds online showed when he alighted from the police van that transported him to Oysterbay police station.

Kizz was reportedly arrested together with his manager at his hotel by some uniformed men.

In a viral video clip, the ‘Buga’ crooner and his team could be seen getting down from the van and walking into the police station.

Watch the video below: