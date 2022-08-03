TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5,…

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Moment little girl walked in on her mum dancing seductively for her dad in bedroom (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds on social media shows the dramatic moment a little girl interrupted her dad and mom’s private session in the bedroom.

The lady had set up a camera in the room and decided to put on a show of intense seduction for her spouse without remembering that they didn’t lock the door.

Just as she and her husband were about to get into the act, their daughter entered without knocking. She had been shaking her waist and dancing toward her husband who was sitting in a chair.

READ ALSO

Young dad shares funny video of himself making his…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with…

After entering the room, the young girl was quite excited, but the look of shock and amazement on her parents’ faces suggested that she was not intended to see them.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5, dies

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

Pregnant lady breaks down in tears as one of her twins dies inside her stomach

My husband wants me to kneel and apologize to my one year old son – Woman cries…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man laments after returning to Nigeria to discover his wife sold his mansion for…

Businessman finds out his househelp uses his Benz to pose as rich person online

Moment little girl walked in on her mum dancing seductively for her dad in…

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Reactions as man finally weds his girlfriend of 11 years (Photos)

ICPC Finds N540 Milion in Account of Primary School Teacher With N76K Salary

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More