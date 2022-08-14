Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive money rain (Video)

Renowned businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, attended Mercy Chinwo’s wedding and thereafter did what he does best.

Mercy Chinwo, who traditionally married her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, on August 12th, Friday, also had her church wedding on Saturday, August 13th, with a large number of guests in attendance.

Obi Cubana, CEO of Cubana Groups, was present at the event, storming the venue with his wife, Ebele, and some friends.

Social media videos show Obi Cubana showering cash on Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, as they all danced during the ceremony.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2022 and have successfully completed everything as regards their marriage.

Watch the video of the moment Obi Cubana, his wife, and friends sprayed money randomly: