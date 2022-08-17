Moment singer Asa jumped down from stage after sighting Neo, admires him in video

BBNaija star, Neo Akpofure, recently attended a show where popular singer Asa was performing, and they met themselves in an adorable way.

Neo has been making rounds in the online community with his classic fashion posts and luxury traveling.

Apparently, the young man was among those who showed up at an event where top musician, Asa, was asked to perform.

Upon gracing the stage, Asa thrilled members of the audience with a performance of her popular hit track, “Be My Man” .

The BBNaija star who appeared to be having a time of his life, couldn’t help but capture the legendary singer doing her thing while she was on stage.

Interestingly, things took an unexpected turn after Asa left the stage to engage with some members of the audience. Asa particularly approached Neo and held his hands for a short while in a video spotted online.

Watch the video below: