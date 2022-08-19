TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman,…

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for…

62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to sleep…

Moment young lady refused to kiss her man after accepting his proposal (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures the moment a man’s marriage proposal to a lady took a unexpected turn.

In a garden setting, a man got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him.

The guy put the ring on her finger and stood up to kiss her, but the chick turned her face away and stopped his approach.

READ ALSO

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns…

Reactions as man shares video of N2k food he was served at a…

However, it is not obvious if it is a proposal or a joke, and social media users have responded to it in different ways.

In the distance, two young men who were thought to be the man’s companions could be seen laughing.

Watch the video below;

only1_ednariches wrote; U collect ring u nor gree kiss😂😂😂, but u wan marry d same person abi u get missing ni😂😂😂?

mc_warri001; 😂😂😂 shey d guy mouth de smell or what ?? ..Omo I’m talking my ring back . Den one of those my guys must collect slap .😂😂😂

victoria_jumai; Let’s forget about the marriage not working , his friendship with his friends won’t work either 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman, approaches him (Video)

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for disaster”- Lady…

62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to sleep with him…

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

Reactions as man shares video of N2k food he was served at a Lagos hotel

Moment young lady refused to kiss her man after accepting his proposal (Video)

BBNaija star, Erica shares video of her smiling ontop Okada that charged her…

Why people who return to Nigeria saying ‘there’s no place like home’ are bad…

DJ Cuppy calls out mother for shading her fashion sense (Video)

I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More