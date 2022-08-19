Moment young lady refused to kiss her man after accepting his proposal (Video)

A viral video captures the moment a man’s marriage proposal to a lady took a unexpected turn.

In a garden setting, a man got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him.

The guy put the ring on her finger and stood up to kiss her, but the chick turned her face away and stopped his approach.

However, it is not obvious if it is a proposal or a joke, and social media users have responded to it in different ways.

In the distance, two young men who were thought to be the man’s companions could be seen laughing.

Watch the video below;

only1_ednariches wrote; U collect ring u nor gree kiss😂😂😂, but u wan marry d same person abi u get missing ni😂😂😂?

mc_warri001; 😂😂😂 shey d guy mouth de smell or what ?? ..Omo I’m talking my ring back . Den one of those my guys must collect slap .😂😂😂

victoria_jumai; Let’s forget about the marriage not working , his friendship with his friends won’t work either 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂