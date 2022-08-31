Mother sends daughter back to Nigeria for failing her exams

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian teenager living overseas has spoken out about the “treatment” her mother gave her for performing poorly in school.

The young lady claimed that when she performed poorly on her exams overseas, her mother made the decision to bring her back to Nigeria.

She showed joy since she had been led to believe that she would be returning to Nigeria for two weeks of vacation.

The girl uploaded a video to her TikTok page that showed her flying back to her own country, capturing and documenting different scenes after she arrived Lagos.

The vacation, in her words, was a gift from her mother after she received failing grades on her General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams.

Watch the video below;

