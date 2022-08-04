TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will…

“My friends call me kili kili star” – Little girl introduces herself in funny video

Entertainment
By Shalom

A hilarious video making rounds online has captured the moment a little girl sent Nigerians to stitches after mentioning the amusing nickname her friends call her.

In the video, she first asked guests if they know her and if they were interested in knowing who she is. Everyone responded yes and she went on to introduce herself.

READ ALSO

Photos from billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy’s lavish…

OMG! See what these primary school pupils were caught doing…

She said:
“Do you know me? Do you want to Know me? My name is Ebere Chibiuke but my friends call me Kili kili star. Call me kili kili star”

Here are some comments:
@libra_asff wrote:
“They call me kirikiri star too😂”

@lilian.joe wrote:
“No body is talking about her glass,😂😂😂 let pass then”

@lastborn_coinx wrote:
“Document this Abeg 😂😂 she needs to see this in her 20s”

@ada_billion_billion wrote:
“😂😂😂😂😂 Now we’re all going to be here when kili kili star ⭐️grows up and starts doing big girl 😂😂😂😂”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

ICPC Finds N540 Milion in Account of Primary School Teacher With N76K Salary

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“My friends call me kili kili star” – Little girl introduces…

Reactions As Actor Ali Nuhu Shares Rare Photo With His Handsome Son

Reactions as apostle Chibuzor Chinyere reveals the presidential candidate he is…

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel released by kidnappers

Corps member spotted packing refuse while on his NYSC uniform

“I don’t know who my dad is till now” -Mr Ibu’s wife cries out for help to…

Lady spots big boy who wooed her in nightclub repairing phones at the market…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More