“My girlfriend is getting married in 2 days and it is not me” – Singer, Omah Lay cries out

By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has cried out after finding out that his girlfriend is getting married to someone else.

The singer revealed this in a post which he shared on his official Instagram account.

According to the heartbroken musician, his girlfriend cheated on him with another man and she will be tying the knot with him in 2 days.

Omah Lay also shared a sad looking picture of himself to reveal his current state.

Sharing the photo, he said: “My girlfriend is getting married in 2 days and it is not me.”

Netizens have reacted to his post comforting and encouraging him to move on with another person while some pointed out that the girl was not destined to be his wife.

See the screenshot of the post and comments below:

 

