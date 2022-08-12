TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Happy birthday son” – Mercy Johnson stuns…

“My feelings towards her has died” – Shocking discovery breaks…

Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean unveiled…

My husband came home with his oyibo side chic and sent me packing – Wife cries, narrates

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

An embattled married woman has used social media to bemoan the breakdown of her marriage as a result of her husband’s behavior.

She disclosed that he had sent her out of the house and brought home his Latina lover.

The woman who goes by the Twitter handle @cwtyp claimed that when her spouse had a tragic accident, things changed.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady swallows N1.5million worth of gold jewelry she…

Nigerian lady set to marry her namesake 2 years after…

She revealed that the man got shot, and the incident left him wheelchair-bound, forcing his lover to leave him.

She went on to say that after that, the man began pleading with her to return home.

She wrote: “My husband came home with a Latina girlfriend and threw me out of the house.

He got shot and she left him because he’s in a wheelchair & now he’s begging me to come back”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Happy birthday son” – Mercy Johnson stuns fans, shows off…

“My feelings towards her has died” – Shocking discovery breaks man’s heart one…

Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean unveiled new lady…

Assistant pastor reportedly faints as head pastor proposes to his girlfriend

#BBNaija: Married housemate, Kess reportedly loses son while on the show

“Thank you for being my safe place” – Nancy Isime shows off…

Days after speaking about remarriage, Korra Obidi’s ex, Dean steps out on a date…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

My husband came home with his oyibo side chic and sent me packing – Wife cries,…

Nigerian lady swallows N1.5million worth of gold jewelry she stole from store…

#BBNaija: “I haven’t k!ssed anyone since two weeks” – Daniella…

I can comfortably buy a man with my money – Actress, Nkechi Blessing brags…

#BBNaija: “Which position be this?” – Reactions as Daniella and Khalid get busy…

“Make I just hear pim from any soldier” – Reactions as corp member…

Nigerian lady set to marry her namesake 2 years after sliding into his DM

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More