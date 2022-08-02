“My husband gives me N150k a month but doesn’t take care of my parents” – Unemployed lady laments

A young unemployed lady has lamented bitterly over her husband’s refusal to take care of her parents.

According to her, she is pregnant and unemployed. However, her husband sends money to her and his parents monthly, but doesn’t do the same for her parents.

She wrote:

“Good morning. This is a quick question. I’m married and pregnant with my first baby. I’m not working. Hubby is earning 280k monthly.

He gives his parents and siblings 80k monthly. Gives me 150k but has never given my parents or siblings money for 6months that we have been married. I told him we need to be rotating it.

At least give your parents this month and give mine next month. He said no. If i want to give my parents, I should do that from 150k he gives me. Things are costly. The 150k isn’t even enough and he’s saying I should take from it”

