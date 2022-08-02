TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money…

“My husband gives me N150k a month but doesn’t take care of my parents” – Unemployed lady laments

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young unemployed lady has lamented bitterly over her  husband’s refusal to take care of her parents.

According to her, she is pregnant and unemployed. However, her husband sends money to her and his parents monthly, but doesn’t do the same for her parents.

She wrote:
“Good morning. This is a quick question. I’m married and pregnant with my first baby. I’m not working. Hubby is earning 280k monthly.

READ ALSO

You broke-shame him for giving you N10k, but you can’t…

‘He was in my DM’ – Lady who snubbed Deji laments…

He gives his parents and siblings 80k monthly. Gives me 150k but has never given my parents or siblings money for 6months that we have been married. I told him we need to be rotating it.

At least give your parents this month and give mine next month. He said no. If i want to give my parents, I should do that from 150k he gives me. Things are costly. The 150k isn’t even enough and he’s saying I should take from it”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Everyone should stop talking about my legs, i hate them” – Angel Smith…

Destiny Etiko, Mike Ezuruonye, Mo Bimpe, others console Mercy Johnson (Video)

Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz share cryptic post amid…

“I Wanted Her To Study Medicine”- Tobi Amusan’s Father Reveals…

Man narrates how he lost his legs after stepping on a mine (Video)

“My husband gives me N150k a month but doesn’t take care of my…

Young dad shares funny video of himself making his daughter’s hair (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More