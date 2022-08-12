My husband sent me packing and brought his sidechick home – Lady cries out

A young lady with the Twitter username @cwtyp has narrated how her husband sent her packing after bringing his Latina girlfriend home.

However, sometime later, he got shot and the incident left him on a wheelchair, causing his girlfriend to abandon him. He subsequently started begging his wife to come back home.

She wrote:

“My husband came home with a Latina girlfriend and threw me out of the house.

He got shot and she left him because he’s in a wheelchair & now he’s begging me to come back”

Reacting to this, @anaiyke wrote:

“He did wrong but forgive and allow him to come back. The world is hard for men already don’t make it harder for him.”

@bigbrotherxray1 wrote:

“No she should not. Forgive him, yes but don’t go back. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. He just want the one who he left for another woman to take care of him because the one who he left with didn’t”

Dr_Gabadia wrote:

“Take him back because I’m sure you are still the next of kin. Then leave him for days with out bathing and feeding him. Then when you remember him, I’m sure he’ll be smelly, so you’ll throw him in the bathtub and leave him there boo.”

