My landlord’s wife ‘plays’ with the gateman whenever he goes out – Man says, shares video

By Ezie Innocent

A concerned man has reported that anytime his landlord leaves the house, the gateman and the landlord’s wife behave strangely.

He posted a video that captured the landlord leaving the building while being escorted by his wife.

The tenant made the decision to record the gateman and his landlord’s wife because he was interested in seeing what kind of games they typically engaged in.

The guy claims that he has been watching them for some time and has yet to figure out what she does to him.

He claimed that he didn’t generally know how their interaction ended, thus his goal was to catch them off guard.

Watch the video below:

 

