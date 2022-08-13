“My sweet love portion, love you until Jesus comes” – Mercy Johnson’s husband gushes over her (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Prince Odi Okojie, husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has gushed over his beautiful wife and mother of four.

He shared a photo with his wife and expressed his undying love for her, while referring to her as his ‘sweet love portion.’

He wrote:
“My sweet love portion. Love you until Jesus come.”

Fans and netizens have commented under the post, applauding the couple’s public display of affection and wishing them a blissful marriage and everlasting love for each other.

Mercy Johnson and her husband have four children. The sweet couple also never cease to make their followers aware about their love for each other.

Just recently, Mercy Johnson celebrated with her husband after he won an election in his hometown.

