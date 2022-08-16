Na her pikin send her sure odds – Reactions as church mother is seen playing virtual bet in CWO uniform

A Nigerian Catholic mother has left social media users shocked after she was spotted in a sports betting centre.

In a video making the rounds online, she could be seen actively playing virtual bet with utmost focus and seriousness.

The woman seems to have been returning from a church programme or heading to church as she was wearing a Catholic Women’s Organisation (CWO) uniform.

In reaction, onyinyeeeee said; Give people privacy naw 😂

_somebodys1stson; Mama dey play virtual as the spirit leads 😂

wonderboyvibes; Wow at least she no carry gun

timblaze_; Make she no carry Man-U oh! 💔

wendy_adamma; Country hard my brother 😢

paschalpepper; Na her pikin send her sure odds 😂

soft_millionaire; Is in the blood 😂😂😂I mean the blood of Jesus 😂😂😂😂😂

i_am_hadeyinka_810; Life is hard 😂

oba_nanaofficial7; As work no dey nah😂😂😂😂

veevogee; With CWO outfit??? Ndi nne mama ✌️

itzafoma; Money no dey so mama gotta compromise😂

broda_henry; God uses the f00lish things of this world to confound the wise, Mama May that be your testimony!

db_naturals_; Ahhhh everybody dey find money o 😂😂😂😂😂… Omo this betting thing is addictive

iam_hopewell; Mama wan use CWO money play two sure odd😂😂😂😂

officialbobbyfredrick__; Maybe na her husband send am message 😂

iam_hopewell; Or maybe na her son give am booking code make she help am play😂😂😂