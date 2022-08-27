TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new…

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise…

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

“Na woman dey control you” — Chizzy and Sheggz exchange words over Bella (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Biggie’s house is getting more drama than it bargained for when Chizzy and Sheggz clash over a comment made about the latter’s girlfriend, Bella.

With the approval of Modella and a few other housemates, Bella had taken eggs belonging to the Level 2 housemates.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: The female housemate I admire in the house –…

Ex-girlfriend of #BBNaija housemate, Sheggz calls him out…

Chizzy, who was unaware of the observed protocols confronted Bella for taking from their food items.

In the heat of the argument that escalated so quickly, Chizzy referred to Bella as ‘Ekuke’ which translates to a ‘local dog.’

The statement, however, infuriated Sheggz which made him step in to defend his love interest.

Watch the video below;

See Netizens reactions;

omololasilver_53 wrote: “Chizzy on duty ride on jare….”

talahdacosta_official wrote: “‘The same woman that is controlling me is the One you said you’d put in the HOH room once you win Sheggz-10 Chizzy-0″

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new mistress (Video)

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise his fiancée at…

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

I own you and I can use you 10 times a day – Man tells wife after she refused to…

Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she left with his phone…

Ubi Franklin reacts as Davido hints at reunion with Chioma Rowland

Reactions as chat between Don Jazzy and signee, Ayra Starr, surfaces

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as pregnant side chic crashes her lover’s wedding (Video)

“Na woman dey control you” — Chizzy and Sheggz exchange words over Bella (Video)

BBNaija star, Angel says her ideal man is one who must cook for her (Video)

Groom plays video of his bride cheating on him on wedding day for guests to…

Lady narrates what happened after she decided to go through her…

Man storms ab0rtion clinic in tears, begs girlfriend to keep his baby (Video)

Man recounts how his seven family members died of suya poisoning

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More