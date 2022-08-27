“Na woman dey control you” — Chizzy and Sheggz exchange words over Bella (Video)

Biggie’s house is getting more drama than it bargained for when Chizzy and Sheggz clash over a comment made about the latter’s girlfriend, Bella.

With the approval of Modella and a few other housemates, Bella had taken eggs belonging to the Level 2 housemates.

Chizzy, who was unaware of the observed protocols confronted Bella for taking from their food items.

In the heat of the argument that escalated so quickly, Chizzy referred to Bella as ‘Ekuke’ which translates to a ‘local dog.’

The statement, however, infuriated Sheggz which made him step in to defend his love interest.

