Nengi’s Range Rover reportedly seized by EFCC over alleged link to fraud

Reality TV star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson’s Range Rover has been allegedly seized by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

EFCC seized the vehicle, according to a vlogger, because of its alleged link to a suspected fraudster.

She claimed that a man who is Nengi’s sponsor purchased the car for her, and that person is now a suspect in an ongoing EFCC fraud investigation.

In a video making the rounds online, the lady said all the other gifts that Nengi received from the man have also been retrieved.

She claimed that the BBNaija 2020 contestant was invited for questioning over her connection to the man who is alleged to be a fraudster.

In her words: “So guys I’m back with this gist. Since I heard this gist I’ve been digging and digging. You all know me now. You know I used to dig to get to the root of things like I just don’t come out and spill.

So, according to the gist, this babe, last year or last 2 years I can’t remember when she launched this Range Rover and we were all like ‘oh God when!, she’s hard working, She deserves it.

So, according to my source, it was alleged that it was a big God that got the range Rover for her. Which is not even the gist oh, I mean almost everybody is now getting gifts from their big God but that’s not the gist.

The main koko now is that the range Rover has been taken away from her and it’s not by the big God.

According to my source, it was alleged that the big God that got the range Rover for her is under EFCC radar. He was called in, he was invited for questioning bla bla bla and along the line, she was linked with him so all the monetary gifts and all the gifts she got from him where taken away from her and a whole lot.

She was even invited for questioning as I’m talking to you now, this Range Rover is no where to be found, it has been seized.”

Watch video below: