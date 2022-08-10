“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you” – Nigerian man advises women

A Nigerian man has advised married women not to exit their husband’s house because of infidelity.

The young man identified as @JohnDoe on twitter, stated that divorce is not an option except the woman is no longer interested in being the man’s wife.

His words:

“For married women and especially in Africa, never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you. Except you’re done with marriage for good & don’t wish to be married again. I say this because you don’t even have a better option like the men you plan to leave.”

“That man you leave can even find a virgin lady to remarry, you can’t. Except you want to stay celibate for the rest of your life, you’re likely going to be sleeping with another man that is cheating on his own woman with you. It’s like from frying pan to fire.

“Imagine once being a revered wife to a side woman that another man will be cheating with? I said revered wife because in truth, you know that your cheating husband will never wish for you to leave him because he cheated. Cheating is bad but you need to weigh your options.”

“Do all that for you & love your children regardless? Your husband can find another woman who will be faithful to him, but can you? You’re better off cheating back in the marriage rather than divorcing him. But if you get caught, I’m sorry for you.”