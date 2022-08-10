TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s…

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to…

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you” – Nigerian man advises women

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has advised married women not to exit their husband’s house because of infidelity.

The young man identified as @JohnDoe on twitter, stated that divorce is not an option except the woman is no longer interested in being the man’s wife.

His words:
“For married women and especially in Africa, never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you. Except you’re done with marriage for good & don’t wish to be married again. I say this because you don’t even have a better option like the men you plan to leave.”

READ ALSO

My husband and his 8 friends forced themselves on me, left…

“We Know We Are Related” – Man Marries His…

“That man you leave can even find a virgin lady to remarry, you can’t. Except you want to stay celibate for the rest of your life, you’re likely going to be sleeping with another man that is cheating on his own woman with you. It’s like from frying pan to fire.

“Imagine once being a revered wife to a side woman that another man will be cheating with? I said revered wife because in truth, you know that your cheating husband will never wish for you to leave him because he cheated. Cheating is bad but you need to weigh your options.”

“Do all that for you & love your children regardless? Your husband can find another woman who will be faithful to him, but can you? You’re better off cheating back in the marriage rather than divorcing him. But if you get caught, I’m sorry for you.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his ‘Landlord’

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Do you want to k!ll her?” – Fan calls out Korra Obidi’s ex, Justin over what he…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

#BBNaija: “The day I wanted to lose my virginity, I told my mum and she told me…

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering…

Young man shares video of his regression after 4 years of Yahoo Yahoo without…

#BBNaija: “Relationship not by force, stay away from me” – Ilebaye warns Bryann…

Carter Efe will perform “Machala” with Wizkid on stage – Wizkid’s aide, Godson

#BBNaija: What my mother said to me when I told her that I wanted to get rid of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More