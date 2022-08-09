“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you” – Relationship coach counsels women

A relationship coach has advised women not to end their unions because of their husbands’ infidelity.

In a series of Twitter threads, the man going by the name John Doe, who usually doles out relationship advice, implored married women not to divorce their husbands too quickly just because they cheated.

Except in cases where the lady is no longer interested in being married, he claims that divorce is not an option.

In his view, the woman would find it difficult, if not impossible, to move on after a divorce, whereas it is simpler for the unfaithful husband to go on and possibly find a better partner.

In his words:

“For married women and especially in Africa, never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you. Except you’re done with marriage for good & don’t wish to be married again. I say this because you don’t even have a better option like the men you plan to leave.

“That man you leave can even find a virgin lady to remarry, you can’t. Except you want to stay celibate for the rest of your life, you’re likely going to be sleeping with another man that is cheating on his own woman with you. It’s like from frying pan to fire.

“Imagine once being a revered wife to a side woman that another man will be cheating with? I said revered wife because in truth, you know that your cheating husband will never wish for you to leave him because he cheated. Cheating is bad but you need to weigh your options.”

“Do all that for you & love your children regardless? Your husband can find another woman who will be faithful to him, but can you? You’re better off cheating back in the marriage rather than divorcing him. But if you get caught, I’m sorry for you.”

