“Newest Doctors” – AY Makun, Oritse Femi’s wives bag Doctorate degrees (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Mabel Makun and Nabila Fash, the wives of renowned Nigerian entertainers, AY Makun and Oritse Femi have both received doctorate degrees from abroad universities.

The two latest PhD holders took to their Instagram pages to announce their latest academic achievement while sharing photos of themselves donning their doctoral robes.

Oritse Femi’s wife, Nabila Fash bagged hers from Commonwealth University while AY’s Mabel received hers from Azteca University.

AY Makun took to his Instagram page to hail the two latest Doctorate degree holders:

Congratulations on shining bright with two doctorate Degrees from the University of Commonwealth and tge Universityof Azteca. It seems all your hard work has paid off at last. So proud of you my dear Dr Mrs @realmabelmakun….

A big congratulations also to @nabila.fash . Keep shinning ladies”

 

A post shared by Mabel Makun (@realmabelmakun)

