Nigerian couple arrive their wedding in private jet, drive Lamborghini to reception (Video)

A Nigerian couple entered their wedding ceremony in great style, making a loud and memorable statement.
The bride and groom flew in on a privately chartered plane to the location of their wedding reception.
When their plane landed at the airport, there was a lot of excitement and welcomers were waiting for them.
Even more intriguing was the fact that they arrived at the event place in a green Lamborghini and started dancing as soon as they got out.
Wande Coal, a legendary singer and songwriter, delighted and serenaded the newlyweds and their wedding guests with some sweet sounds and wads of naira flew around.
