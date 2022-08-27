Nigerian couple arrive their wedding in private jet, drive Lamborghini to reception (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian couple entered their wedding ceremony in great style, making a loud and memorable statement.

The bride and groom flew in on a privately chartered plane to the location of their wedding reception.

When their plane landed at the airport, there was a lot of excitement and welcomers were waiting for them.

Even more intriguing was the fact that they arrived at the event place in a green Lamborghini and started dancing as soon as they got out.

Wande Coal, a legendary singer and songwriter, delighted and serenaded the newlyweds and their wedding guests with some sweet sounds and wads of naira flew around.

