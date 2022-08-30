TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions…

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their…

Nigerian couple who lived in one-room celebrate as they upgrade to beautiful house (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

On social media, a Nigerian man and his wife have set the bar for how persistence, patience, and faith can serve as the foundation for success.

The couple documented their journey from sharing a one-room apartment to having a gorgeous new crib in a popular video.

In the viral video, the man and his wife could be sleeping comfortably in their sparsely furnished room.

READ ALSO

Emotional moment woman reunites with husband who traveled…

He’s been a blessing to me – Nigerian lady buys new car for…

While her husband put a mattress on the floor for him to sleep, the woman dozed off in the chair. As if that weren’t enough, practically all of their possessions were also stored in the little room together with his hustling bike.

The clip’s conclusion featured Jake and Olufemy giving thanks for their new life after moving into a stunning new home.

Watch the video below;

@akaemmanuel8

#duet #foryoupage #viralvideo #voiceeffects #fypシ #christiantiktok #bts #makeyourownface

♬ Omemma – Judikay

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions (Screenshot)

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as babies wants to…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG…

“Stop recording me” — Slay queen begs after stealing man’s passport, gold, and…

Stop making a video of people when they are sad, it’s not nice –…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian couple who lived in one-room celebrate as they upgrade to beautiful…

“Na kiss be that?” – Video of Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage spark reactions

Emotional moment woman reunites with husband who traveled abroad one week after…

Woman behind ‘bunch of women’ soundtrack thanks Nigerians as she launches…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

Lady narrates experience with a fake slay queen she met

Young lady tearfully recalls how all her properties got stolen at a club

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More