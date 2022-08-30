Nigerian couple who lived in one-room celebrate as they upgrade to beautiful house (Video)

On social media, a Nigerian man and his wife have set the bar for how persistence, patience, and faith can serve as the foundation for success.

The couple documented their journey from sharing a one-room apartment to having a gorgeous new crib in a popular video.

In the viral video, the man and his wife could be sleeping comfortably in their sparsely furnished room.

While her husband put a mattress on the floor for him to sleep, the woman dozed off in the chair. As if that weren’t enough, practically all of their possessions were also stored in the little room together with his hustling bike.

The clip’s conclusion featured Jake and Olufemy giving thanks for their new life after moving into a stunning new home.

Watch the video below;