TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo…

Nigerian dad showers prayers on son who bought new car (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian man has disclosed that he bought a car for his dad without the father realizing it was meant for him.

According to the young man known only as Charlie, he and his dad had entered the new car and decided to cruise around town in it.

The man could be seen in the viral video praying for his son for buying himself a new car without realizing that the son had bought it for him.

READ ALSO

Since I born you, I no dey enjoy my wife – Man calls…

Adorable moment Regina Daniels’ son, Munir, takes up big…

The proud dad videoed himself raining prayers on the son while announcing that his lad had bought himself a car.

The young man captioned the video;

Watch the video below;

In reaction, rosepalmalvs wrote; Oga ask you pikin how he carry get the money oo😂😂 Also check if your pants or boxers still complete before you begin pray. 😂😂😂😂

bestybesst; Dear Sir! This ur son dey enter my eye o 😂😂😂

preciepearl_; God bless you 🙌
Dear God, please keep our parents alive to enjoy the fruits of their labor in Jesus name amen

official_zinocrazy; Chia ❤️ more grace to you brother man

mhiz_jesy; 😂😂😂jah bless him

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive money rain…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s outing with kids…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo shares…

Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to stop her from walking…

“When you no be snake” – Bobrisky stirs massive reactions online after…

#BBNaija: Sensual moments between Groovy and Phyna get tongues wagging (Videos)

Mother falls to the floor, pretends to be dead to see how her kids will react…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian dad showers prayers on son who bought new car (Video)

Primary school teacher who swims to school goes viral (Video)

Schoolgirl who cried because her parents couldn’t attend her graduation gets…

“To pray for Nigeria from abroad” – Young lady says as she relocates…

Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to stop her from walking…

Na her pikin send her sure odds – Reactions as church mother is seen playing…

Corps member shares romantic video of how her man surprised her after she came…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More