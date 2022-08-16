Nigerian dad showers prayers on son who bought new car (Video)

A young Nigerian man has disclosed that he bought a car for his dad without the father realizing it was meant for him.

According to the young man known only as Charlie, he and his dad had entered the new car and decided to cruise around town in it.

The man could be seen in the viral video praying for his son for buying himself a new car without realizing that the son had bought it for him.

The proud dad videoed himself raining prayers on the son while announcing that his lad had bought himself a car.

The young man captioned the video;

Watch the video below;

In reaction, rosepalmalvs wrote; Oga ask you pikin how he carry get the money oo😂😂 Also check if your pants or boxers still complete before you begin pray. 😂😂😂😂

bestybesst; Dear Sir! This ur son dey enter my eye o 😂😂😂

preciepearl_; God bless you 🙌

Dear God, please keep our parents alive to enjoy the fruits of their labor in Jesus name amen

official_zinocrazy; Chia ❤️ more grace to you brother man

mhiz_jesy; 😂😂😂jah bless him