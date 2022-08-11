Nigerian lady cries out after getting pregnant for family member

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has lamented bitterly on social media after falling in love and subsequently getting pregnant for her uncle.

A video shared by @reyoTv captured lady revealing that she is madly in love with her uncle.

She went on to disclose that she went through many lengths to get his attention including dressing sexy for him when ever her aunty wasn’t around and she isn’t ready to let go.

In her words:

“I found myself attracted to my uncle. With time I started doing thing so that I can draw his attention on me.
Dressing sexy in front of him while my aunty is away. I really love my uncle and that’s for a fact. I have grown to love him and I don’t think I can abort this child.”

Reacting to her story, @9glxm wrote:
“What a lifeeee”

@j1hunnna wrote:
“My ear isn’t earing properly come again 😂😬”

@mweshy91 wrote:
” I shouted JESUS!!”

@xxcalmlimpingmix0xx wrote:
“I thought this only happens in movies 😳”

@fatiima._xox wrote:
“NOOO I refuse to believe this is real😭”

Watch the video below:

@reyotv_

People share secrets anonymously, NEW EPISODE OUT NOW ON Youtube @REYO TV #mydeepsecret #deep #deepthoughts #deep_secret #secret #sharingsecrets #fyp

♬ original sound – Reyo Tv

