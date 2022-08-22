Nigerian lady cries uncontrollably at airport as boyfriend travels abroad (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

In a viral video, a young lady was seen in tears as she saw her boyfriend, who was travelling to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, off at the airport.

She saw him off at the airport to board his flight, and while they bid their farewell, she got very emotional and broke down in tears.

The boyfriend was seen consoling his girlfriend, who cried non-stop.

He reassured her they would see again because he intends to return at some point in the future, although he wasn’t specific.

He said:
”I will be back soon, baby”,

Another clip showed his luggage being trolled to the boarding area, and he showed himself in the aeroplane after it had taken off.

Watch the video below:

