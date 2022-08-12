Nigerian lady set to marry her namesake 2 years after sliding into his DM

Two years after first connecting on social media, a Nigerian man and his girlfriend are set to tie the knot.

The fact that the pair, Ifunanya, share the same name and are namesakes is what led to the beginning of their love affair.

On August 11, the guy posted a status update about their relationship and explained how they met in 2020 on his Twitter page, joining the #WeMetOnTwitter trend.

She is the one who pointed out their shared last name on Twitter in February 2020, noting she was shocked given that they are members of the opposite gender.

They are scheduled to go down the aisle and become husband and wife in 2022.

Ifunanya posts a snapshot of their first discussion as well as some pre-wedding pictures of the couple, in which his love interest proudly flashes her engagement ring.

He captioned; ”How it started Vs How it’s going

With my Love plug 🔌 @Que_sera_sera05′‘

“Genesis 2:18 fulfilled ❤️❤️ @Que_sera_sera05

When Ifunanya meets Ifunanya ❤️ ❤️💕 #LoveSquared22”

