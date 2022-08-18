Nigerian man stunned to see Korean guy speaking pidgin (Video)

A short video shared on TikTok captures a handsome Korean-Ghanaian guy speaking pidgin. The funny video has gotten many views since its release.

Tiktoker, @drnanashady who captured the young man on tape, released it online and shared details of the Korean guy. He had a long hair and was seen jovially telling the tiktoker not to film him for unknown reasons.

From the shape of his eyes to his skin color, it could be quickly noticed that the young man was of a mixed race, residing in a remote part of Ghana.

The tiktoker captioned the video;

“Mum a Ghanaian, Dad a Korean o. He de stay for here. He be musician too.”

Many internet users have reacted to the video. @royalty1 commented; “It’s his calmness for me”.

Watch on TikTok;

