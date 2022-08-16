Nigerian woman ties the knot with man she argued with on Instablog’s page

A young Nigerian couple who met through Instablog9ja’s page two years ago, have tied the knot .

The woman known as Omozele on Instagram shared the beautiful love story of how met nd fell in love after a debate online.

According to the young lady, she dropped a comment which he did not agree with, so an argument ensued.

He then took the argument to her page by sending her a DM, but she did not respond until two weeks later.

Fast-forward to 2022, and they are husband and wife. She said that she remembers everything about that day in vivid details.

The new wife described her hubby as a perfect gentleman, adding that ever since the day of their argument on Instablog’s page, her life has been a fairy tale.

Omozele said there is no other man she would want to spend live with other than her man, BRG.

Omozele wrote; ”Two years ago, I had an argument with a total stranger on the comment section of a post from @instabloggja a dude and I argued cus my comment didn’t seat right with him, he slid into my dm and stayed in the message request for like 2 weeks before I finally replied on one faithful Saturday afternoon!!!

Oh I remember every bit of that day, the day this perfect gentle man walked right into my life!!!! And ever since that day, my life’s been a fairy tale.

There’s no one else I’d rather do this life thing with….. I love you my BRG to love and to behold! Till death do us part. I’m Legally hitched guysss”

She added; ”@brg_mosp He paid in full!! Officially Mrs O #DEMO22 was a success ❤️ I made such a beautiful bride and I know my Daddy is proud of me in heaven 🕊 To love and to behold , even after death do us path ❤️ 🥂 #DEMO22.”

See photos below;