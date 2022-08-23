Nigerians set up business for man wrongfully jailed for 12 years

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Abdul Afeez Jubril, a Nigerian man, was wrongfully imprisoned for 12 years before being released.

His heartbreaking tale went viral on social media, and many people expressed their sympathy for him by donating money.

Alfulanny Sebilu Nnajat, a Facebook user, disclosed that Abdul had received a 12-year prison term for a “mistaken robbery case.”

The man chose to take advantage of his situation and learn how to do laundry despite being imprisoned for a crime he did not commit.

Alfulnanny praised kindhearted individuals for their assistance but begged for additional money so that Abdul could rent a store and receive a roof over his head.

The post reads; “Thank you all for empowering ABDULAFEEZ JUBRIL to startup a laundering business that he learned in the correctional Center (prison), where he spent 12 years on a mistaken robbery case.

Please, he still needs our help to rent a shop and a living apartment. As you do may Almighty Allah replenish your pockets in manifolds. Ameen.”

