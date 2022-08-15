“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo shares emotional moment with mum

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular gospel songstress, Mercy Chinwo has shared an emotional moment with her mum from wedding ceremony.

Recall that the much adored singer tied the knot with Blessed Uzochikwa, a popular Lagos based pastor, on Saturday.

The glamorous occasion had a lot of top sensational Nigerian celebrities – entertainers and business moguls – in attendance some of whom showered Mercy Chinwo and her husband with loads of crisp naira notes.

Following the wedding ceremony, the singer posted some pictures of her mother showering her with prayers at her wedding party on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram.

Mercy Chinwo was seen in the picture sobbing uncontrollably while expressing the love of moms.

One my most Remarkable moments ❤😍❤
Nothing beats a Mothers Love❤❤,” she wrote.

