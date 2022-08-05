Obi Cubana reacts to court wedding photos of Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has reacted to some stunning pictures posted by the sensational gospel songstress, Mercy Chinwo from her court wedding.

Mercy and her fiancé, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa have tied the conjugal knot legally.

Recall that some months ago, the songstress announced her engagement to the Lagos-based pastor, which stirred a widespread jubilation from Netizens.

They had later done their introduction ceremony some weeks ago, reeling out beautiful pictures from the event.

She had written:

A testimony of God’s grace. Introduction done and dusted. Mercy is indeed blessed. I love you sweet”.

The beautiful singer and her pastor husband have now tied the knot legally as they share stunning images from the event.

Sharing photos from her court wedding, she penned;

“Legally Hitched❤😍❤
To God be the Glory 🙌🙌🙌
Great things He has done❤🤣❤💃
Forever to go with you Sweet @theofficialblessed ❤ “

Reacting to this, Obi Cubana celebrated with the couple as he took to the comment section to congratulate them.

He wrote:

“Congratulations my people”.

Mercy Chinwo replied by thanking him for the message.

