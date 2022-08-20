Okada man becomes international model after being scouted by fashion designer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A motorcycle rider aka Okada man, has been transformed after a talent hunter took a chance with him and used him as a model.

The fashion designer shared a video which showed the transition of the okada rider to becoming a dapper model that works with international agencies.

Taking to his TikTok account, @alber_noir, showed photos of when he met the bike rider and invited him to the studio.

The following part of the clip showed when the designer was measuring the bike rider and he subsequently transitioned into a professional model.

He then styled him, and as fate would have it, he became a picture perfect model who eventually started being on the cover of publications.

According to the caption in the video, all the man had when he was working as an okada rider was just hope.

 

